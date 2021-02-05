#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Friday 5 February 2021
Advertisement

Corporate manslaughter probe launched into Noah Donohoe’s death

The 14-year-old’s body was recovered from a storm drain close to the M2 motorway in June, six days after he went missing.

By Press Association Friday 5 Feb 2021, 3:53 PM
12 minutes ago 2,352 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5346706
Image: PSNI
Image: PSNI

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have launched a corporate manslaughter investigation into the death of Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe.

The 14-year-old’s body was recovered from a storm drain close to the M2 motorway in June, six days after he went missing.

Detectives are investigating access to the drain network.

A PSNI statement said: “Police can confirm this is a corporate manslaughter investigation.”

Detectives have been investigating the circumstances of the death.

Investigation material has been gathered and police are working with the Health and Safety Executive and Public Prosecution Service.

The PSNI said last year they believed Noah entered the drain in the Northwood Road area of north Belfast.

It is owned by the Department for Infrastructure.

The schoolboy had cycled from his home in south Belfast.

His disappearance prompted a major search operation, with hundreds of people from across Belfast involved.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

KRW Law, which represents Noah’s mother Fiona Donohoe, said: “This corporate manslaughter investigation will enquire into risk assessments of the storm drain at Premier Drive / culvert network and reporting structures within DfI/Rivers Agency.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure said: “The Department can confirm that there is no case against them.

“DfI have been advised that an investigation in the offence of corporate manslaughter has been launched and the department is cooperating fully with all aspects of this investigation.

“No further comment can be made while these investigations are continuing.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie