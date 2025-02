SERVICE STATION AND energy company Corrib Oil has announced it will expand to 100 stores nationwide over the next five years, which it says will create 1,200 new jobs.

The company says it plans to double the number of stores it has in Ireland in the time period.

Advertisement

Corrib said it plans to deliver at least four new service stations this year, with the first on Model Road in Cork set to open this month, creating 30 new jobs.

Corrib runs petrol forecourts and also supplies heating oil and kerosene for homes and businesses. It was founded in 1987 and employs 1,150 people across its 38 service stations. The company last year announced a partnership with American fast food chain Wendy’s, which it said will bring 10 new restaurants to its service stations over the next two years.

In a statement, CEO Eugen Dalton said the company was “excited to unveil this significant step in our ambitious expansion programme”.

“We are experiencing dynamic growth across multiple areas, including our new partnership with Wendy’s, significant progress in our energy division, and this ambition is reflected in our target of doubling our retail footprint in the coming years.

These open up a wide array of career opportunities for current team members and people looking to be part of a dynamic, fast-growing, community-based business.