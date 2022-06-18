#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 18 June 2022
Organisers hoping for large turnout as cost-of-living protests to take place around Ireland

A variety of unions and opposition parties are calling on the government to bring forward a ‘mini-budget’.

By Jamie McCarron Saturday 18 Jun 2022, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 3,423 Views 14 Comments
Mary Lou McDonald and Richard Boyd Barrett at an event to promote the protests
Image: PA
Image: PA

SIX PROTESTS WILL take place in cities and major towns across the island of Ireland today, organised by the Cost of Living Coalition.

Dublin, Belfast, Galway, Limerick, Cork and Sligo will hold protests at various public buildings and main streets with events beginning between 12pm and 2pm today.

Several other protests by decentralised local groups are also set to take place across Northern Ireland, including in Derry and Strabane. 

Dublin’s protest will begin at 1pm at the Gardens of Remembrance in Parnell Square.

A report published this week by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) found that the number of households in energy poverty in Ireland has risen to the highest rate ever recorded.

A person who spends more than a tenth of their net income to heat or power their home is defined as being in energy poverty, with 29% of households falling into this category.

At an event in Dublin on Wednesday to promote the protests, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that the government was too slow to act on the crisis by not holding a mini-budget.

“The idea that the Government would simply sit on their hands and ask people to wait until October is just unacceptable,” she said.

“If they wait until October, arguably a lot of the measures, whatever they might be, won’t take effect until the new year.”

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett, who is convenor of the Cost of Living Coalition, told the event that the Government needs to take “immediate, urgent and serious action” over cost-of-living pressures.

“People are suffering now and we’re urging them to come out on the streets this Saturday in Dublin and the other locations across the country to put as much pressure as we can on this Government to take urgent and serious measures to address the cost-of-living and the housing crisis, which are causing so much hardship and suffering for people in this country,” he said.

Sinn Féin, People Before Profit, the National Homeless and Housing Coalition, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, the Union of Students in Ireland and several other unions are affiliated with the Cost of Living Coalition.

Jamie McCarron
