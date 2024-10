FOUR PEOPLE WILL appear before before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin in relation to a €8.5 million cannabis seizure on Friday.

Shortly after 3pm on Friday, gardaí stopped two vehicles and carried out planned searches of a business in Tallaght in Dublin.

During the searches, 429kg of cannabis – with a street value of €8.5 million – was seized.

Four men, aged 31, 45, 52 and 58 were arrested shortly after under suspicion of offences of facilitating and enhancing a criminal organisation to commit drug trafficking offences.

All four were detained at Garda stations in the Dublin regions while investigations continue.

The men will appear before a judge at 10.30am this morning.