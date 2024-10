A MAN IS to face trial accused of possessing €355,000 in crime proceeds following a “romance fraud” investigation.

Ayo Egbon, 37, of Broomhill House, Swords Road, Dublin, was charged earlier under money laundering legislation and, as a condition of bail, barred from using “dating and matchmaking websites.”

The father of three had been initially charged with acquiring, possessing, using, or converting €255,472 in a Permanent TSB account in his name, knowing or reckless to it being proceeds of crime.

The offences allegedly took place from February 2017 until February 2020 and the case follows a Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) investigation.

He appeared again at Dublin District Court today when Judge Bryan Smyth noted gardai brought an additional charge of possessing or transferring €100,000 in crime proceeds at Fire Financial Services Ltd, CHQ Building, Custom House Quay Dublin 1, from 2 to July 14, 2021.

Garda Stephen Kelly said Mr Egbon made no reply when charged.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed trial on indictment, meaning the case would be sent to the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

Garda Kelly requested a six-week adjournment to prepare a book of evidence.

Defence barrister Kevin McCrave sought confirmation that the book would be ready then. He said there had been “inordinate” delays since February this year in getting directions.

He added that his client, described earlier as a learner truck driver, had already lost employment “in relation to these matters,” and the situation was “hanging over him”. The garda said it was in the hands of the DPP.

Judge Smyth extended legal aid to cover the new charge after counsel said there had been no change in Mr Egbon’s financial circumstances.

He was remanded on continuing bail to appear again on 18 November to be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.

Earlier in the proceedings, it was claimed that “these were the proceeds of romance fraud”, and the injured party was from Finland.

Mr Egbon, who has yet to indicate a plea, has to obey several conditions.

He must reside at the address given and “not to go on any internet dating or matchmaking sites.”

He had to surrender his passport and must not apply for alternative travel documents.