Courts Service warns of phone scam using what appears to be one of its own numbers

THE COURTS SERVICE has warned the public of a scam phone call currently in operation that appears to involve one of its own numbers.

The Service said it has been made aware of fraudulent calls appearing to come from a number associated with the Dublin Circuit Court Family Law Office, 01 888 6806.

It warned the public not to engage with the caller if they receive such a call.

“If members of the public receive such a call, please do not engage with the caller and do not share any part of your PPS number, bank account details or any other personal information with the caller,” the Courts Service said in a statement.

There have been a number of similar scams in circulation in recent months.

In April, the Department of Social Protection warned the public of a fraudulent phone call in operation that appears to involve one of its own numbers, similar to that of the Courts Service scam.

A few days prior to this warning, the Department reported a “sophisticated” scam in which people are told that their PPS number has been compromised before being asked to provide their name, PPS number and bank details.

In June, gardaí warned the public of scam phone calls that appear to come from a real garda station.

An Garda Síochána received reports of people receiving phone calls from fraudsters who claim to be members of the force.

The number making the call appears to be the phone number of a genuine station.

If a member of the public believes they have received such a phone call or text, gardaí say they should contact their bank and the department’s helpline number.