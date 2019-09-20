Tánaiste: Ireland won’t be ‘collateral damage’ to Brexit deal

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY has said that Ireland is aware of the consequences of a no-deal but it won’t be “collateral damage” to any Brexit deal.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4′s Today programme, Coveney said: “The Irish position is that we want to find a solution, we want to get a deal, and we want to allow the UK to leave the EU in an orderly and sensible manner but we cannot let Ireland be the collateral damage of that.”

For Britain to ask us to do that is a very unreasonable request. And it won’t be the basis of a deal.

“We all want a deal, we all know that a no-deal means a lose-lose-lose for everybody, but particularly for Ireland and Britain.”

Coveney was responding to comments made by the UK’s Brexit secretary, Stephen Barclay, who suggested that the alternative solution to the backstop may not be needed until the end of 2020.

Barclay is due to meet with the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels later today to “take stock” of the progress that’s been made so far.

This comes after Jean-Claude Junker said yesterday that Brussels could drop the so-called “backstop” solution for Northern Ireland if Britain came up with a fail-safe alternative.

“If the objectives are met – all of them – we don’t need the backstop,” Juncker told Sky News.

"A series of confidential technical non-papers" will be on the agenda later today when Barclay heads to Brussels to meet with Barnier. Source: PA wire

Brussels has rejected London’s past suggestions for the Irish border issue and has called for a clear alternative well before Johnson attends a potentially decisive EU summit in Brussels on October 17-18.

The British government spokesman said London has submitted “a series of confidential technical non-papers” with its thoughts on the dispute. Technical “non-papers” are documents used in negotiations that do not represent a formal position.

But EU Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva refused to call the papers an official written proposal.

“There are papers for now, until we have looked at them in detail, I will not characterise them beyond being papers,” she told reporters in Brussels yesterday.

Juncker said Brussels had received them late Wednesday and that he had not had a chance to read them through.

Coveney told the BBC this morning that “there’s certainly a lot of commentary now and some of it is spin in the context of where we are” with Brexit.

“Asking to remove a very significant section within the withdrawal agreement that solves many of the Irish issues, without any serious proposals as to how you solve those problems, is not going to be the basis of an agreement.

“That is why I think there is an onus on the British government to come forward with alternative arrangements if they have them, that can resolve the Irish border problem,” he said.

He reiterated his warning that a no-deal would be “very damaging” for Ireland, adding “it’s very difficult, and it poses huge questions for politics and potentially for the management of civic unrest in the context of Northern Ireland around the border”.

‘Negotiations will intensify’

The UK papers are likely to be on the agenda when Barclay meets the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels on Friday.

“The prime minister returned from talks with President Juncker in Luxembourg on Monday with assurances that negotiations will intensify,” Barclay said on a visit to Madrid.

A European source said the Brexit timetable will also be discussed at a meeting between Johnson and Juncker on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York next week.

Johnson may be given yet another headache when the UK Supreme Court rules next week on whether his five-week suspension of parliament was unlawful.

We “know that this case must be resolved as quickly as possible and we hope to be able to publish our decision early next week,” Supreme Court President Brenda Hale said.

A decision against Johnson could complicate his attempts to ram any deal that he does clinch with Brussels through parliament once it returns on 14 October.

Additional reporting from AFP