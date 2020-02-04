Coveney says the word change has been 'ambushed' and accuses Sinn Féin of 'con job'

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY today said he was making a “direct appeal” to the Irish electorate to consider how the country “has built something hugely valuable” in the last nine years.

With only a few days to go until voters cast their vote in this Saturday’s general election, senior Fine Gael ministers Coveney and Paschal Donohoe appealed to voters and went on the attack against Sinn Féin or Fianna Fáil at a press conference this morning.

Opinion polls over the past few weeks have pointed to Fine Gael’s falling support and a Sinn Féin surge, culminating in last night’s Ipsos/MRBI poll for the Irish Times featuring Sinn Féin on top and Mary Lou McDonald the most popular leader.

Both Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil have campaigned for change and Coveney said today that the word had been “ambushed and abused” and that voters are being promised the kind of change that would cripple the economy.

“It’s not the kind of change you can trust,” he said, adding the accusation that Sinn Féin’s plans were a “con job” that were “built on sand”.

The Tánaiste added that this election “will come down to trust” and that his party was the only one that could be trusted over Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil.

Fine Gael now occupy third place in the race, according to recent opinion polls.

The leaders of all three parties – Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin and Mary Lou McDonald – are to clash in a live televised debate on RTÉ One this evening.

More to follow…

With reporting from Christina Finn