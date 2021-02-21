Four deaths and 263 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

NORTHERN IRELAND HAS confirmed a further 263 cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

In its latest update, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health said that four more people have died with Covid-19.

Today’s figures bring the total number of cases confirmed in the North to 110,979 while the number of people who have died has reached 2,033.

Hospitals in Northern Ireland are currently operating at 93% occupancy, while 394 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, with 49 in ICU.

There are 47 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes in the North.

As of Thursday, 466,524 vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland, including 436,143 first doses and 30,381 second doses.

The latest Covid-19 Infection Survey by Northern Ireland’s Department of Health, published on Friday, estimates that 0.97% of the population were infected had Covid-19 during the week of 6 February – around 1 in every 105 people.

Yesterday, there were three deaths and 276 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland.