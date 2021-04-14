189 patients being treated in Irish hospitals with Covid-19

THE NUMBER OF patients being treated in Irish hospitals for Covid-19 has continued to fall.

Data published on the HSE’s Daily Operations website shows that there were 189 coronavirus patients in hospital at 8pm last night.

Eleven new cases were reported in the 24 hours to 8am yesterday.

The number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in the country’s intensive care units has risen slightly.

There were 47 people with Covid-19 in intensive care units last night, up one from Monday evening. Of these, 27 were receiving ventilation care at 6.30pm last night.

The majority of hospitals are treating fewer than ten patients with Covid-19.

The highest number of patients are in Dublin hospitals, including Beaumont Hospital (24 patients), the Mater Hospital (20), St James’s Hospital (20) and Connolly Hospital (17).

There are 13 patients being treated in Naas Hospital and Tallaght Hospital each, as well as 12 patients being treated in University Hospital Limerick.

The overall decrease follows a gradual decline in the number of Covid-19 patients treated in hospital in recent weeks.