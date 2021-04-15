#Open journalism No news is bad news

Covid-19 vaccine portal opens for 69-year-olds as numbers in hospital continue to decline

The number has fallen in recent weeks.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 8:51 AM
THE NUMBER OF patients being treated in Irish hospitals for Covid-19 has fallen again.

Data published on the HSE’s Daily Operations website shows that there were 174 coronavirus patients in hospital at 8pm last night, down from 189 the night before.

However, the number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in the country’s intensive care units has risen slightly.

There were 48 people with Covid-19 in intensive care units last night, up from 47 on Tuesday evening. Of these, 24 were receiving ventilation care at 6.30pm last night.

Most patients continue to be treated in Dublin hospitals, with the highest numbers in Beaumont Hospital (21 patients), Connolly Hospital (18), the Mater Hospital (17), and St James’s Hospital (17).

The overall decrease follows a gradual decline in the number of Covid-19 patients in recent weeks.

It comes as the portal to register to get the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine opens for those aged 69 today.

A section on the HSE website is set to go live to allow people aged 69 to register for the vaccine from today, or after that. People can also phone the HSE to register.

From tomorrow, people aged 68 will be encouraged to register, from Saturday it will be 67-year-olds, from Sunday 66-year-olds will be encouraged to register, and 65-year-olds from Monday.

Stephen McDermott
