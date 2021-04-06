#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Tuesday 6 April 2021
Advertisement

Covid-19: Ireland's one-millionth vaccine dose to be given this week as number of hospital patients rises

The majority of hospital cases are based in Dublin.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 6 Apr 2021, 7:32 AM
53 minutes ago 7,965 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5401477
(File photo)
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
(File photo)
(File photo)
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

THE NUMBER OF people in hospital with Covid-19 across the country has risen to 263.

Data on the HSE Daily Operations website shows that there was an increase in the number of Covid-19 patients being treated in hospital over the weekend, following a gradual decline in the figure last week.

The same data shows that the majority of cases continue to be in Dublin, with the highest number of patients in Beaumont Hospital (30 patients), the Mater Hospital, St James’s Hospital and Tallaght Hospital (27 patients each) and Connolly Hospital (22 patients).

However, the number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in the country’s intensive care units continues to fall.

As of 6.30pm last night, there were 55 people with Covid-19 in intensive care units, a drop of one from 24 hours previously, with 36 of these receiving ventilation care.

The figures come as Ireland expects to administer its one-millionth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine this week.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Yesterday, HSE CEO Paul Reid tweeted that the millionth dose was delivered to Ireland last Thursday, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also tweeting last night that it was expected Ireland’s millionth vaccine would be given “in the next two days”.

Also last night, health officials confirmed a further 320 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, with no new deaths.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie