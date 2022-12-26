Public urged by CMO to wear masks on transport and in crowds to reduce spread of viruses

THE CHIEF MEDICAL Officer has urged the public to wear masks on public transport and in crowded places to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 and other viruses such as RSV and the flu.

Prof Breda Smyth said: “Covid-19 is still with us and we are not wearing our masks, with other respiratory viruses circulating, it is strongly advised that you wear a mask on public transport and also consider wearing one in crowded and confined places.”

“Your mask should fit well and cover your nose, don’t touch it or pull it down over your chin,” she added.

Smyth reminded the public that wearing a mask isn’t just about protecting ourselves from illness individually, “it’s for everyone, so please lets all mask up for each other,” she said.

Many of us are on the move at this time of year, catching up with family and friends. Please remember to wear your mask on public transport and in crowded places, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/2obt1afMqk — Chief Medical Officer (@CMOIreland) December 26, 2022

The advice comes as there are currently 29 people being treated for Covid-19 in ICU across the country.

There are 656 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Irish hospitals, with 72 people having been diagnosed in the last 24 hours

Two people have been admitted to ICU in the past 24 hours while four have been discharged.

The frontline of healthcare in Ireland has been stretched thin in recent weeks due to a rise in respiratory viruses.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the HSE has been called on to deploy all available resources to deal with the surge of Covid-19 and flu.

He also said that private hospitals may be need to be used to take the strain off emergency departments dealing with a crisis in admissions.

Varadkar further said that an ageing population is a factor in the current crisis facing hospitals – adding that the the stresses are expected to increase in the coming months.