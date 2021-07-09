Coronavirus: 631 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 631 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 50 patients with the illness are in hospital today, including 15 in intensive care units.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with the coronavirus disease, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any further deaths due to the virus.

Yesterday, there were 534 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland, there were 58 people in hospital, and 17 in ICU.

“Today we are reporting over 600 confirmed cases of Covid-19 for the first time since late April. This is a cause of concern and shows that this disease is prevalent in our communities again,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said.

We know there is worry and frustration out there, particularly for young people who have had significant parts of their lives put on hold by this disease.

“We ask if you are not yet vaccinated, to hold firm to the public health advice as you await your vaccine,” Dr Holohan continued.

The Chief Medical Officer urged people to manage their number of contacts with other people, to meet outdoors and avoid crowds.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Anyone who experiences any symptoms of Covid-19 is being urged to isolate and seek a PCR test as soon as possible.

People who aren’t fully vaccinated and come into contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19 are also being instructed to isolate and get a free PCR test.