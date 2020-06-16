This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 16 June, 2020
No new deaths here, but fresh cases in New Zealand: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here’s what Covid-related news is making headlines in Ireland and abroad today.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 16 Jun 2020, 8:04 AM
Policemen practice yoga with an instructor in Dhaka, Bangladesh, yesterday. Police in Dhaka have begun conducting yoga sessions to help improve health during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that there have been no new deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.

It means that the number of people in this country with the coronavirus who have died remains at 1,706.

Yesterday was the second day that no new Covid-19-related deaths were confirmed, with the first being 25 May.

Internationally, New Zealand reported two cases of Covid-19 today – ending a three-and-a-half week spell without any fresh infections.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • 18 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed by health officials yesterday evening. 
  • While yesterday marked a return to a kind of normality for some nursing homes across the country, many were unable permit the return of visiting. It could be weeks until every nursing home is able to receive visitors, even on a limited basis. 
  • A greater focus on flu vaccination could be at the heart of how Ireland sustains a fragile health system through the pressure of winter, although experts say the country will need to do more than that if it’s to cope with both Covid-19 and the annual challenge of influenza

  • The Covid-19 crisis has had a major impact on housing supply, according to a new report. The weeks-long hiatus on construction work as sites shut in response to the pandemic, combined with the limits imposed by social distancing requirements, mean that new houses might only reach 14,000 in 2020 – a major shortfall. 

  • Benat Broderick, who has cystic fibrosis, talks about what cocooning at home is like

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

  • New Zealand has reported its first new Covid-19 cases in 25 days. Both the new patients were recent arrivals from the United Kingdom, the health ministry said.
  • One in five people across the world has an underlying health condition that could increase their risk of severe coronavirus if infected, a new study suggests.
  • US President Donald Trump has rejected pleas from Tulsa, Oklahoma, not to risk aggravating coronavirus risks by holding a rally there, announcing he wants to triple the crowd to 60,000 people.

