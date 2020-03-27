Three new deaths from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

THREE NEW DEATHS from Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, with the total number of cases rising to 275.

The North’s Department of Health confirmed this afternoon that 34 new people had tested positive for the virus.

In total, 13 people have died in the North from the coronavirus.

The North has carried out 4,014 tests for Covid-19.

Yesterday, people in Northern Ireland joined showed their support for healthcare workers by clapping at 8pm – mirroring a similar show of thanks across the border.

“I am keenly aware that our staff have deep and genuine concerns on a number of issues, which we are addressing as a top priority,” Northern Irish health minister Robin Swann said yesterday.

Earlier today, it was announced that UK prime minister Boris Johnson and UK health minister Matt Hancock had tested positive for Covid-19.

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster sent her best wishes to Johnson. “No one is immune. Let’s all follow the guidelines,” she said.