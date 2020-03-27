This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three new deaths from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

The number of cases in the North has risen to 275.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 27 Mar 2020, 2:32 PM
7 minutes ago 1,233 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5059909
An emergency department nurse in Northern Ireland.
Image: Michael Cooper/PA Images
An emergency department nurse in Northern Ireland.
An emergency department nurse in Northern Ireland.
Image: Michael Cooper/PA Images

THREE NEW DEATHS from Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, with the total number of cases rising to 275. 

The North’s Department of Health confirmed this afternoon that 34 new people had tested positive for the virus. 

In total, 13 people have died in the North from the coronavirus. 

The North has carried out 4,014 tests for Covid-19. 

Yesterday, people in Northern Ireland joined showed their support for healthcare workers by clapping at 8pm – mirroring a similar show of thanks across the border. 

“I am keenly aware that our staff have deep and genuine concerns on a number of issues, which we are addressing as a top priority,” Northern Irish health minister Robin Swann said yesterday. 

Earlier today, it was announced that UK prime minister Boris Johnson and UK health minister Matt Hancock had tested positive for Covid-19.

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster sent her best wishes to Johnson. “No one is immune. Let’s all follow the guidelines,” she said. 

