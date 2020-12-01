#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Thursday 3 December 2020
Advertisement

House of Commons backs Johnson’s Covid tiers despite threat of rebellion from Tory MPs

MPs voted for the measures to replace the second national lockdown in England by a majority of 213.

By Press Association Tuesday 1 Dec 2020, 8:05 PM
Tue 8:05 PM 9,720 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5285544
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Image: PA Images
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Image: PA Images

MPS HAVE BACKED the new system of coronavirus tiers for England as Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived the threat of a significant revolt from Conservative rebels to pass the restrictions.

The support paves the way for 99% of England to enter the toughest Tier 2 and 3 restrictions when the second national lockdown ends tomorrow.

The House of Commons voted by 291 votes to 78 – a government majority of 213 – for the new restrictions this evening.

With Labour ordering its MPs to abstain, the measures passed despite senior Tories having lined up to criticise the measures.

In an attempt to lessen the scale of the rebellion, Johnson announced a one-off payment of £1,000 (about €1,110) for pubs forced to remain closed under the restrictions, though the move was branded “derisory” by the trade.

Johnson acknowledged concerns of a perceived “injustice” in the allocation of tiers but reassured MPs that the government would look at a more focused approach in the future.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The House of Lords is expected to approve the plans later today.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie