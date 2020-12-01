House of Commons backs Johnson’s Covid tiers despite threat of rebellion from Tory MPs

MPS HAVE BACKED the new system of coronavirus tiers for England as Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived the threat of a significant revolt from Conservative rebels to pass the restrictions.

The support paves the way for 99% of England to enter the toughest Tier 2 and 3 restrictions when the second national lockdown ends tomorrow.

The House of Commons voted by 291 votes to 78 – a government majority of 213 – for the new restrictions this evening.

With Labour ordering its MPs to abstain, the measures passed despite senior Tories having lined up to criticise the measures.

In an attempt to lessen the scale of the rebellion, Johnson announced a one-off payment of £1,000 (about €1,110) for pubs forced to remain closed under the restrictions, though the move was branded “derisory” by the trade.

Johnson acknowledged concerns of a perceived “injustice” in the allocation of tiers but reassured MPs that the government would look at a more focused approach in the future.

The House of Lords is expected to approve the plans later today.