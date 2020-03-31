This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 31 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Thousands to receive €350 Covid Unemployment Payment today

The payment has led to almost 390,000 applications to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 31 Mar 2020, 8:12 AM
1 hour ago 12,199 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5062396
Image: Shutterstock/nep0
Image: Shutterstock/nep0

TENS OF THOUSANDS of people across the country will receive the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment into their bank accounts from today.

The €350 benefit, which was first introduced two weeks ago, has led to almost 390,000 applications to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

More than a quarter of a million people have received the payment to date, in addition to almost 20,000 new standard jobseeker payments.

Last week, the department said it had experienced unprecedented demand for income supports since mid-March, equivalent to ten months of normal claims in just ten working days.

The first Covid-19 related payments, which cover approximately 90% of claims received from 13 March to 19 March, were paid into bank accounts last Tuesday.

However, some payments were withheld for various reasons, with approximately 15,000 not meeting eligibility criteria. This included people not previously in employment, those under 18 years of age or those still in employment.

A further 8,700 had invalid Personal Public Service (PPS) numbers and 6,600 had invalid International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs).

Yesterday, Minister Regina Doherty said she is expecting a rise in applications for the new wage subsidy scheme, amid further coronavirus restrictions announced last Friday.

Some 16,000 companies have signed up for the scheme so far.

The scheme will refund employers up to a maximum of €410 euro for each qualifying employee – the equivalent of €500 euro per week before tax.

A Department spokesman said the level of payments reflects the unprecedented demand for the department’s income supports over the past two weeks.

Niall Cody, Chairman of the Revenue Commissioners said that companies who applied for the scheme would not be considered insolvent in the eyes of the taxman.

“The purpose of this scheme is to support employers to pay their wages, but also to leave those companies in a position for when the recovery comes, to still be a valid viable business,” he told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1.

“I think we are looking at a very serious issue here for a vast number of companies.”

With reporting from Press Association.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie