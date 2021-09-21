Coronavirus: 1,423 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,423 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today there were 286 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 63 in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 1,154 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed. 297 people were in hospital with the illness and 63 in ICU.

Covid-related deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of last Wednesday, a total of 5,179 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said vaccines are providing “very effective protection” and they have “fundamentally changed the risk profile” of the disease.

“Once again today, we see more elements of our society and economy reopen. If you are fully protected through vaccination, then you can have confidence that your vaccination, and your continued adherence to the public health advice appropriate to each environment, is the best way you can protect yourself from Covid-19.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“If you display cold or flu like symptoms like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose, self-isolate immediately. Please do not meet up with others or attend events, work or school. Arrange a PCR test through the HSE as soon as possible.”

More than 90% of adults in Ireland are now fully vaccinated, latest figures show.