Coronavirus: 54 deaths and 1,006 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 1,006 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 54 people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 3,794, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 205,939.

NPHET said 45 of these deaths occurred in February with five in January. Four are still under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 86 years and the age range was 48 – 104 years.

Of the cases notified today:

476 are men / 524 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

516 in Dublin, 63 in Cork, 46 in Galway, 43 in Meath, 36 in Louth and the remaining 302 cases are spread across all other counties.**

As of 8am today, 1,032 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 173 are in ICU. There have been 40 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Vaccine data

As of February 7, 240,487 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

NPHET said 153,654 people have received their first dose while 86,833 people have received their second dose.