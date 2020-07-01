Coronavirus: Three further deaths and six new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that three more patients have died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health also said that six new cases of the disease have been confirmed here.

There has now been a total of 1,738 Covid-19 related deaths here while a total of 25,477 cases have been confirmed.

The HSE said it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said: “The National Public Health Emergency Team continues to advise against all non-essential travel.

“The WHO has warned that the global pandemic is accelerating. In the past week, over 160,000 cases have been reported each day.

“The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again tomorrow as it continues to monitor the spread of Covid-19 nationally and internationally, and review Ireland’s response and preparedness to the disease.”

Deputy chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said that 31 cases of coronavirus in June were associated with travel.