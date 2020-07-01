This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: Three further deaths and six new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were released this evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 5:46 PM
6 minutes ago 5,920 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5138639
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that three more patients have died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health also said that six new cases of the disease have been confirmed here.

There has now been a total of 1,738 Covid-19 related deaths here while a total of 25,477 cases have been confirmed.

The HSE said it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said: “The National Public Health Emergency Team continues to advise against all non-essential travel. 

“The WHO has warned that the global pandemic is accelerating. In the past week, over 160,000 cases have been reported each day.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again tomorrow as it continues to monitor the spread of Covid-19 nationally and internationally, and review Ireland’s response and preparedness to the disease.”

Deputy chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said that 31 cases of coronavirus in June were associated with travel.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie