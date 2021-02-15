#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 15 February 2021
Advertisement

Number hospitalised with Covid-19 rises above 920 as Ireland heads into 'more positive phase'

Vaccines will be rolled out to over 85s from today.

By Adam Daly Monday 15 Feb 2021, 9:01 AM
37 minutes ago 6,654 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5354721

2021-02-15_08-49-56 Source: HSE

AS OF LAST night, there were 928 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 157 people in ICU and a further 119 Covid-19 patients on ventilation.

At the peak of the third wave, there were 2,032 people hospitalised with Covid-19. The peak number of people in ICUs was 221.

Yesterday, there were 788 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland, with a further 17 people with Covid-19 have died. Of these deaths, 15 occurred in February, one in December, with the date of the last death still under investigation.

There have been a total of 3,948 deaths related to Covid-19, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 209,582.

As of 11 February, 261,073 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Ireland, including 171,239 people who have received their first dose and 89,834 who have received their second dose. 

The country’s immunisation programme is moving into its third phase today with the rollout of the vaccine for people aged over 85.

Some 12,000 people are expected to receive their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination this week in GP practices and in 40 vaccination centres around the country, while the HSE aims to move into the next cohort – those aged 80-84 – in around three weeks’ time.

HSE chief Paul Reid said the country is heading into a “more positive” phase of the pandemic ahead of today’s vaccine rollout.

“We’re heading into a more positive phase in dealing with #COVID19. We all wish we had more supplies to vaccinate quicker. But soon we’ll have our most vulnerable living in care homes and in the community protected. And supplies improve from this week too,” Reid tweeted.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Dr Denis McCauley of the Irish Medical Organisation GP Committee estimates that 2,700 vaccines given tomorrow, based on delivery times of the first batches today. 

Speaking on Morning Ireland, McCauley said this is the first time this vaccine has been administered outside a hospital or nursing home setting and that it is important to allow GPs to “get used to it”.

He estimates that “well over 70% of practices will be giving the vaccine in their own surgeries” and the majority of patients will receive it from their own GP.

“There will be a number of smaller practices where it is logistically not practical, or possible to deliver vaccines to these surgeries so they will go to a hub type arrangement where there will be GPS and practice nurses giving it,” he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie