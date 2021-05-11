Covid hospitalisations continue to fall with 72 patients in wards and 32 in ICU

AS RESTRICTIONS ARE further eased across the country this week, the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital is continuing to fall.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, there were 104 patients with Covid-19 in hospital at 8pm yesterday, with 32 of those in ICU beds. There were 27 Covid patients on ventilators in ICU.

The Mater Hospital (13) and Tallaght Hospital (10) in Dublin have the largest number of patients with Covid-19, followed by Naas (9), Connolly (8) and Cavan (7) hospitals.

On the same day last week there were 132 patients with Covid-19 in hospital.

Last night public health officials reported 381 new cases of the disease in Ireland. The five-day-moving average is now 425, down from 489 last week.

As of Saturday more than 1.8 million vaccine doses had been administered and almost half a million people are fully vaccinated.