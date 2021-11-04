#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 4 November 2021
LA mayor tests positive for Covid after Cop26 breakfast with global leaders

Eric Garcetti, who is fully vaccinated, is now isolating in his hotel.

By Press Association Thursday 4 Nov 2021, 2:14 PM
Eric Garcetti.
THE MAYOR OF Los Angeles has tested positive for coronavirus a day after attending a breakfast with Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill, along with the UK prime minister and other heads of devolved UK nations. 

Mayor Eric Garcetti is now isolating in his hotel.

Boris Johnson made a brief appearance at the event on Tuesday in the blue zone at Cop26 in Glasgow.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her Welsh counterpart Mark Drakeford hosted the event along with Northern Ireland’s First Minister Paul Givan and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

A message on the official mayor of Los Angeles Twitter account posted yesterday afternoon said: “Mayor Garcetti tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today.

“He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated.”

Among those in attendance at the breakfast were the prime ministers of Norway, Sweden, Barbados and Vietnam, as well as UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

The presidents of Armenia, Costa Rica and Zambia also took part, as well as Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken.

Everyone attending the Cop26 blue zone must take an antigen test each morning and increased hygiene procedures are in place at the venue.

