Covid weddings: 11.30pm finish scrapped and now 10 can be at a table

THE EASING OF restrictions means that weddings will now be allowed go on later than 11.30pm.

The Department of Tourism confirmed that the time rule has been scrapped. Instead, the department said that new closing times will be released when the new regulations are announced.

Strict limits surrounding those allowed at a table have also been eased.

A spokesperson for the department of tourism said: “The 11.30pm closing time will no longer apply. Details of the revised closing times will be confirmed in relevant regulations.

“A maximum of ten adults and up to 5 minors (under 18) may be seated at a table.”

Capacity limits at religious ceremonies have also been removed but all other protective measures at the gatherings remain in place, Taoiseach Michaél Martin announced yesterday.

These measures include that wedding receptions must be a sit-down meal only, live entertainment is permitted at the reception and ceremony, dancing is permitted but guests should emphasise personal responsibility.