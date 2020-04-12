This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 12 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: 14 deaths and 430 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 12 Apr 2020, 5:36 PM
35 minutes ago 47,970 Views 75 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5072972
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

A FURTHER 430 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.

In a statement this evening, the Department of Health also said that a further 14 people have died from the coronavirus.

An additional 297 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have also been reported by a laboratory in Germany.

It brings the death toll to 334 and the number of confirmed cases to 9,655.

The data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), as of midnight on Friday 10 April (when there were 8,496 confirmed cases) shows that 45% of confirmed cases are male and 54% are female.

It also shows that there are 383 clusters of the virus involving 1,653 cases. The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years of age.

1,777 of those who have been confirmed to have the virus have been hospitalised. 261 of those patients have been admitted to intensive care.

Meanwhile, the data shows that 2,312 cases have been associated with healthcare workers.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 4,514 (53% of all cases) followed by Cork with 648 cases (8%).

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 66%; close contact accounts for 26%; and travel abroad accounts for 7%.

On Friday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the restrictions on people’s movement throughout the State would remain in place until 5 May as efforts continue to prevent further spread of the virus.

New powers granted to the gardaí to enforce these restrictions also remain in place until early next month.

Earlier today, the chair of the NPHET’s Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group , Professor Philip Nolan, told RTÉ Radio One’s This Week programme that the lifting of restrictions would have to be examined carefully to prevent a dangerous peak of new cases.

Nolan also said there was a “real danger” of a second wave of coronavirus cases if the correct actions were not taken when a decision was made to lift restrictions.

With reporting from Sean Murray. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (75)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie