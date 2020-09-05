This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 5 September 2020
Coronavirus: No further deaths and 231 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials provided an update this evening.

By Adam Daly Saturday 5 Sep 2020, 5:28 PM
1 hour ago 75,438 Views 143 Comments
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

THERE HAVE BEEN a further 231 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland today, health officials have reported this evening.

The latest figures from the Department of Health also show there have been no further deaths associated with the disease.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland to 29,534. There have been 1,777  deaths of patients diagnosed with the disease.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 115 are men, 113 are women
  • 69% are under 45 years of age
  • 48% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case 
  • 54 cases have been identified as community transmission 
  • 133 in Dublin, 18 in Kildare, 13 in Limerick, 8 in Offaly, 7 in Galway, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Meath, 6 in Cork, 5 in Donegal, 5 in Cavan, 5 in Waterford, and the remaining 18 cases in Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Laois, Leitrim, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Sligo, and Tipperary.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, said that given the significant number of cases in Dublin today, it is important that people there keep their social contacts as low as possible. 

“It is also vitally important that if you feel unwell, you self-isolate immediately. Phone your GP without delay if you have a concern. Know the symptoms to pay close attention to – cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of sense of taste or smell. 

“Given the increase in the number of cases in Dublin, the HSE has opened two pop-up COVID-19 swabbing centres in Dublin this weekend, at Croke Park and at Castleknock Health Centre. Please come forward for testing if you have any concerns. Remember that if you do need a test, it will be free.”

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

