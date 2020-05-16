Doctors warned about inflammatory syndrome in children and Italy to re-open in June: Today's Covid-19 main points

Irish artist Emmalene Blake with her mural of Ariana Grande in South Dublin

THE CHIEF MEDICAL Officer Dr Tony Holohan has alerted doctors about a rare but serious inflammatory condition in children linked to Covid-19.

It follows reports of several cases of the illness in the UK and in the US in recent weeks.

Holohan’s warning comes as the Department of Health confirmed a further 16 deaths from Covid-19, along with 129 new cases of the virus in Ireland.

But in more positive news, the Taoiseach also confirmed yesterday that Ireland would enter Phase One of the government’s roadmap for lifting the country’s Covid-19 restrictions.

And there have been similar developments internationally. In Italy – which at one stage was the epicentre of the virus – the government has signed a decree allowing the country’s borders to re-open from next month.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

The Chief Medical Officer has said seven children’s cases have been investigated for a possible inflammatory syndrome linked to Covid-19.

The government has confirmed that the country will begin easing Covid-19 restrictions from Monday.

Health officials confirmed 16 more deaths and 129 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland last night.

The HSE has confirmed that healthcare staff who are designated as close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases could be required to return to work early if they are asymptomatic.

Wicklow County Council has announced it will re-open a number of car parks at popular walking sites, which have been closed since March, on Monday.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

The Italian government has signed a decree allowing the country to re-open to tourists from 3 June.

The German football league will resume from today, the first major European league to start again following continent-wide stoppages due to Covid-19.

The UK’s Royal College of Psychiatrists has warned that mental health services could be overwhelmed by a “tsunami” of referrals when coronavirus lockdown measures end.

A three trillion dollar coronavirus relief bill has been passed in the US House of Representatives.

In this week’s episode of The Explainer, we discuss the mysterious syndrome linked to Covid-19 that’s affecting children. You can listen here:

