Ireland's cases 'in line with projections', US medical dramas donate equipment: Today's Covid-19 main points

A sign with guidelines on social distancing when outdoors in the Botanic Gardens in Dublin as an infectious disease expert has said Ireland will experience a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases before social distancing measures start to make an impact.

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Tony Holohan has said the rise in Covid-19 cases in Ireland is in line with public health projections.

Speaking on last night’s Late Late Show, Holohan said Ireland is at a crucial stage in its battle to slow the spread of the coronavirus and urged people to continue adhering to social distancing guidelines, as 126 new cases were confirmed last night.

On the same programme, HSE Chief Paul Reid said that 50,000 people have put their names forward to ‘be on call’ for Ireland during the Covid-19 pandemic so far.

Reid said 6,000 people will be interviewed per week for positions, starting this Monday.

Meanwhile, Medical TV dramas such as Grey’s Anatomy have started donating equipment including masks, gowns and gloves to emergency workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

The shows are emptying their prop rooms of materials that are in increasingly short supply as the rapid spread of the disease threatens to overwhelm resources.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points: