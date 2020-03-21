This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 21 March, 2020
Ireland's cases 'in line with projections', US medical dramas donate equipment: Today's Covid-19 main points

126 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Ireland last night.

By Adam Daly Saturday 21 Mar 2020, 10:13 AM
A sign with guidelines on social distancing when outdoors in the Botanic Gardens in Dublin as an infectious disease expert has said Ireland will experience a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases before social distancing measures start to make an impact.
Image: PA
A sign with guidelines on social distancing when outdoors in the Botanic Gardens in Dublin as an infectious disease expert has said Ireland will experience a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases before social distancing measures start to make an impact.
A sign with guidelines on social distancing when outdoors in the Botanic Gardens in Dublin as an infectious disease expert has said Ireland will experience a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases before social distancing measures start to make an impact.
Image: PA

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Tony Holohan has said the rise in Covid-19 cases in Ireland is in line with public health projections.

Speaking on last night’s Late Late Show, Holohan said Ireland is at a crucial stage in its battle to slow the spread of the coronavirus and urged people to continue adhering to social distancing guidelines, as 126 new cases were confirmed last night. 

On the same programme, HSE Chief Paul Reid said that 50,000 people have put their names forward to ‘be on call’ for Ireland during the Covid-19 pandemic so far. 

Reid said 6,000 people will be interviewed per week for positions, starting this Monday. 

Meanwhile, Medical TV dramas such as Grey’s Anatomy have started donating equipment including masks, gowns and gloves to emergency workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

The shows are emptying their prop rooms of materials that are in increasingly short supply as the rapid spread of the disease threatens to overwhelm resources.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

  • A further 126 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland were announced last night by health officials, bringing the total number of cases to 683.  
  • Nine new cases were confirmed in Northern Ireland yesterday, bringing their total number of cases to 86. So far one person with Covid-19 has died in the North
  • An Italian brewer based in the centre of Lombardy, which was the first area in Italy to go into a ‘Red Zone’ lockdown, has advised Irish people that coronavirus isn’t just ‘the flu for the elderly’ – adding that people in their 40s are being hospitalised.
  • Three major American states – New York, Illinois, California – are locking down their 70 million residents to halt the spread of the virus. 
  • Iran said this morning that 123 more people had died from coronavirus, raising the official death toll to 1,556 in the Islamic republic, one of the world’s worst-affected countries.

