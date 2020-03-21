Coronavirus: Italy's death toll rises by 793 in 24 hours

The Italian army transports the bodies of those who have died from Covid-19.

ITALY HAS REPORTED 793 new deaths from Covid-19, a one-day record that saw the country’s toll rise to 4,825.

The number of Covid-19 infections rose by 6,557 to 53,578. The total number of fatalities in the northern Lombardy regions around Milan surpassed 3,000.

With Europe at the epicentre of the virus, Italy has been worst-hit as the virus continues to spread in the country.

It has reported 1,420 deaths since Friday.

Earlier, the country’s the health minister urged people to follow the rules regarding lockdown.

Roberto Speranza voiced concern that too many citizens are flouting restrictions imposed nearly two weeks ago to contain the country’s relentless increase in coronavirus cases.

He warned that until the virus is defeated, Italy’s economy – nearly stagnant for years before the outbreak – will not get going again.

After local officials clamoured for days for stronger measures, Speranza on Friday night ordered the closures of all parks and playgrounds and banned people from travelling to weekend homes from Friday until Monday.

One Italian brewer based in the centre of Lombardy, which was the first area in Italy to go into a ‘Red Zone’ lockdown, told TheJournal.ie that his message to Irish people is that coronavirus isn’t just ‘the flu for the elderly’ – adding that people in their 40s are being hospitalised.

UK

The coronavirus death toll in the UK today reached 233 after NHS England said a further 53 people had died in England after testing positive for the virus.

NHS England said in a statement: “A further 53 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19), have died – bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 220.”

“Patients were aged between 41 and 94 years old and all had underlying health conditions.”

Yesterday, in the country’s strongest measures yet to tackle the virus, UK prime minister Boris Johnson told pubs, cafes, nightclubs, bars, restaurants, theatres, leisure centres and gyms to close.

The government also announced an extensive scheme to pay workers who lose their jobs because of the Covid-19 crisis.

With reporting from Dominic McGrath, Press Association and Gráinne Ní Aodha.