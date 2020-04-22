This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 22 April, 2020
Leaving Cert may begin on 29 July and world at risk of 'biblical' famines: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here are the main points to know about Covid-19 in Ireland and around the world today.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 22 Apr 2020, 8:00 AM
35 minutes ago 8,871 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5080596
Staff members of Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's consumer rights and human wellbeing watchdog, spray disinfectant on the hands of passengers upon their arrival at the airport in Kazan, Russia, yesterday.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
A FURTHER 44 reported deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and 388 new cases of the virus in Ireland were confirmed by health officials yesterday evening.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 16,040. The total lab-confirmed deaths related to Covid-19 is now at 730.

There are a further 108 deaths of suspected Covid-19 patients in residential care settings, reported by public health teams. These deaths will be included in official lab-confirmed figures once their results are confirmed.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that 29 July is the most likely date by which the Leaving Cert examinations will begin, and that no licences will be issued for events of over 5,000 people until September at the earliest.

Internationally, the UN’s World Food Programme has warned that the world is at risk of widespread famines “of biblical proportions” caused by the pandemic. 

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

  • A further 44 deaths and 388 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.
  • Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said around half of the 16,040 confirmed cases of the virus have recovered in the community.
  • Holohan also said it’s “perfectly appropriate” for GPs to conduct nursing home consultations over the phone.
  • 29 July is the most likely date by which the Leaving Cert examinations will begin, Education Minister Joe McHugh has said.
  • The government has announced that no licences will be issued for events of over 5,000 people until September at the earliest.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said health checks are needed to ensure self-isolation for 14 days and tighter monitoring of essential workers who arrive in Ireland from another country.
  • The second phase of a population-wide survey regarding Covid-19 launching today will ask the public which restrictions they would prefer to see lifted.

