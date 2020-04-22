This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 22 April, 2020
New guidance extends use of face masks among healthcare workers

The move has been welcomed by the INMO.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 22 Apr 2020, 12:38 PM
33 minutes ago 5,590 Views 18 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/sunfe
NEW GUIDANCE ISSUED to healthcare workers has advised staff to wear face masks within two metres of a patient. 

The move has been welcomed by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO). The union wrote to the HSE Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry, at the start of the month to call for the “universal use” of surgical masks to protect healthcare staff. 

The guidance issued today and published on the Health Protection Surveillance Centre website now states that “surgical masks should be worn by healthcare workers when providing care to patients within 2m of a patient, regardless of the COVID-19 status of the patient”.

It continues: “Surgical masks should be worn by all healthcare workers for all encounters, of 15 minutes or more, with other healthcare workers in the workplace where a distance of 2m cannot be maintained.”

From surgical masks to high-quality respirators, masks are among the items facing considerable demand around the world as countries seek out supplies of PPE to cope with the Covid-19 outbreak.

Surgical masks and high-quality respirators are all disposable and cannot be re-used. 

The INMO said today the decision will mean that nearly all frontline healthcare workers will now wear face masks. 

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha called it “welcome news to frontline staff and patients”.

She said that it “should ease some anxiety and reduce transmission of the virus”.

“This should have been rolled out weeks ago, but we are glad to have finally secured this measure. It will not only benefit frontline healthcare workers, but will reduce the risk of transmission to patients,” Ní Sheaghdha said. 

“The next step must be ensuring sufficient supplies are available for all health workers, and continuous PPE training where needed,” she added. 

The union had told the HSE that other countries – including South Korea, Taiwan and China – had all reported that the “general wearing of masks was beneficial to containing the spread of Covid-19″. 

The new advice does not apply to members of the public, only to healthcare workers. Advice on the HSE website for members of the public states that “wearing a face mask is unlikely to be of any benefit if you are not sick”.

