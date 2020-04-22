Supermac's to reopen certain outlets for drive-through and delivery

SUPERMAC’S WILL START providing a limited service in a number of outlets this week after closing its premises last month due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the fast food outlet announced that the decision to partially reopen was made after consultation with the authorities, staff, customers and suppliers.

Certain outlets will open on a phased basis in locations where the company “can provide hot cooked meals to the public while fully implementing government guidelines regarding social distancing for our staff and customers”, the statement noted.

Initially, only drive-through, delivery and collection services will be offered.

The following procedures will be implemented:

all services will be contactless

card payment only

dedicated workstations for all staff

staff members will be given gloves and masks

staff temperature monitoring will take place at the commencement of each shift

dedicated delivery driver working area

dedicated drive and collect points where applicable

dedicated delivery and collection bags

A spokesperson for Supermac’s said that since outlets closed on 26 March the company has “spent that time developing systems and processes in order to open and provide a service to the community where safety, wellbeing and standards are not compromised”.

Premises in Galway will reopen today and premises in other counties will reopen on Friday. A full list of the outlets that are reopening can be read here.