Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 22 April, 2020
Supermac's to reopen certain outlets for drive-through and delivery

The fast food outlet closed its premises last month due to the Covid-19 crisis.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 22 Apr 2020, 10:42 AM
57 minutes ago 10,283 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5080814
File photo
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

SUPERMAC’S WILL START providing a limited service in a number of outlets this week after closing its premises last month due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the fast food outlet announced that the decision to partially reopen was made after consultation with the authorities, staff, customers and suppliers.

Certain outlets will open on a phased basis in locations where the company “can provide hot cooked meals to the public while fully implementing government guidelines regarding social distancing for our staff and customers”, the statement noted.

Initially, only drive-through, delivery and collection services will be offered.

The following procedures will be implemented:

  • all services will be contactless
  • card payment only
  • dedicated workstations for all staff
  • staff members will be given gloves and masks 
  • staff temperature monitoring will take place at the commencement of each shift
  • dedicated delivery driver working area
  • dedicated drive and collect points where applicable
  • dedicated delivery and collection bags

A spokesperson for Supermac’s said that since outlets closed on 26 March the company has “spent that time developing systems and processes in order to open and provide a service to the community where safety, wellbeing and standards are not compromised”.

Premises in Galway will reopen today and premises in other counties will reopen on Friday. A full list of the outlets that are reopening can be read here.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

