Coronavirus: 211 new cases and one new death confirmed in Ireland

THERE HAVE BEEN a further 211 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland, health officials said this evening.

The Department of Health also reported one further death associated with the disease.

It brings the total number of cases in the Republic of Ireland to 30,571.

The total number of people with Covid-19 who have died is 1,781.

Of the new cases confirmed today, some 100 were in men while 108 were in women.

Some 73% were in individuals aged under 45 and 28% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

Of the new confirmed cases, 43 have been identified as community transmission.

Health officials confirmed 121 were in Dublin, 17 in Louth, 10 in Limerick, eight in Cork, seven in Westmeath, seven in Wicklow, six in Laois, five in Donegal, and five in Galway.

The remaining 24 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, and Waterford.

Acting CMO Dr Ronan Glynn said: ““While we are seeing a continued increase in cases, particularly in Dublin, this is at least partly due to the willingness of people to heed our core messages around knowing the symptoms and coming forward promptly for testing.

“This together with all of the other key behaviours will help to break the chains of transmission in our communities.

“This weekend, please limit your social contacts, especially visitors to your home. Avoid crowds, keep your distance from others and wear a face covering where appropriate.”

The Government will on Monday announce details of the new roadmap for the economy.