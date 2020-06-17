This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 17 June, 2020
Two young people killed after crash between car and truck in Co. Meath

The crash happened near Slane at about 1.10pm.

By Elaine Keogh Wednesday 17 Jun 2020, 5:13 PM
38 minutes ago 9,803 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5125705
The N51 approaching Slane.
Image: Google Maps
TWO PEOPLE, A man and a woman, have died following a crash in Co. Meath this afternoon.

The crash happened on the N51 Slane to Navan Road around 1.10pm and gardai want to hear from anyone who was on the road from 1-1.30pm.

The deceased were aged in their early 20s. The fire service and ambulance service also attended the scene.

A garda spokesperson said they would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has information of assistance to them.

An incident room has been set up at Navan Garda Station and the contact number is 046-9036100.

The car was travelling towards Navan and the truck was travelling in the direction of Slane.

The road is closed with traffic diversions in place until the Garda Forensic Collision Investigator has completed their work.

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy

Elaine Keogh

