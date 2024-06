THE COAST GUARD has taken a seriously ill crew member from a merchant vessel 296 kilometres off the south west coast by helicopter to Kerry for treatment.

The long-range medical evacuation took place at 9 o’clock this morning when the ship finally came within range of the Coast Guard’s 115 helicopter. The vessel had made contact on Friday reporting a seriously ill crew member.

“Following a link call coordinated by the Valentia Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre between the vessel and MEDICO Cork, it was determined that a medical evacuation was required at the earliest opportunity,” a spokesperson for the coast Guard said in a statement.

The evacuation was conducted by the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard Rescue 115 helicopter with support from the UK Coastguard RESCUE99 aircraft.

The Coastguard confirmed that the crew member landed safely at Kerry University Hospital, adding that the vessel had resumed its voyage.

This is the second long-range medical evacuation coordinated by the Irish Coast Guard in recent days. On Friday, the Waterford Coast Guard Rescue 117 helicopter – using Cork Airport to extend range – successfully completed a medical evacuation of an ill crew member from another merchant vessel.

The operation was coordinated with and supported by the UK and Danish authorities following an alert from the vessel.