Tuesday 5 October 2021
15% increase in contacts made to Crime Victims Helpline in 2020 compared to previous year

That’s according to the CVH’s 2020 annual report launched today.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 3:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/chainarong06
Image: Shutterstock/chainarong06

THERE WAS A 15% increase in contacts made to the Crime Victims Helpline (CVH) last year in comparison to the year previous. 

That’s according to the CVH’s 2020 annual report launched today. 

The CVH recorded over 5,170 contacts over the free helpline, text, email and post. 

“The increase in contacts was particularly significant when considering the decrease in reported crime in 2020,” CVH executive director Michele Puckhaber said. 

“Not only were we contacted by more people, calls on the helpline got longer and more intense. Many of our callers were suffering in isolation, separated from family and friends and without the usual activities of daily life for distraction,” Puckhaber said. 

Similar to previous years, the most common crimes that service users were impacted by in 2020 were harassment and assault. 

Domestic-violence related contacts increased an alarming 135% compared to the previous year.

“The significant negative impact Covid restrictions had on people living with domestic violence has been well documented by domestic violence charities,” Puckhaber said.

“Therefore, it is no surprise that Crime Victims Helpline contacts about domestic-violence-related crimes increased so significantly in 2020,” she said.

“The range of crimes impacting these victims was wide and included harassment, stalking, coercive control, threats to kill and assault.”

The national Crime Victims Helpline provides information and support to all victims of crime in Ireland. 

The CVH can be contacted on freephone 116 006, by texting 085 133 7711 or emailing info@crimevictimshelpline.ie.

Hayley Halpin
