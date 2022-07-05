'Serious' criminal trials in Dublin being delayed due to ongoing rise of Covid-19 cases

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
THE ONGOING RISE in Covid-19 infections is affecting serious criminal cases with a number of Dublin courts not sitting this week.
At least three courts at the Criminal Courts of Justice were not able to sit as a result of parties involved in cases having to isolate due to Covid-19.
A murder trial running at the Special Criminal Court has been delayed since last week due, it is understood, to one of the sitting judges having to isolate as a result of “falling foul” of the virus.
On Monday, the sentencing of a violent domestic assault at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court did not go on with a judge absent. The same judge is also hearing the trial of a three men accused of indecent assault.
Today the sentence hearing of a convicted rapist for a separate random street attack on a woman in 2011 could not proceed because it is understood that some parties in the case are isolating.
And a sentence hearing at the Central Criminal Court will not go ahead later this week as the judge is isolating, it’s understood.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
In a statement issued this afternoon, a spokesman for the Courts Service said: “A number of hearings due to be held in Dublin’s CCJ today, were adjourned for a week as a number of people involved in those cases were unavailable due to Covid-19 related absences.
“The Courts Service continues to respond to Covid-19 in accordance with our Covid-19 safety management programme, public health and government advice to ensure we keep courts open and safe.”
COMMENTS