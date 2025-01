AN INTERVIEW ON BBC took an unexpected turn for Irish journalist Caitríona Perry today when US musician Kid Rock asked her out on live television, saying she sounded “sexy”.

Perry, formerly of RTÉ, was interviewing Kid Rock ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington today. He played at an inauguration event yesterday alongside other pro-Trump acts, including Billy Ray Cyrus and The Village People.

When asked about his plans for the day, Kid Rock, who is a vocal Trump supporter, said he would be celebrating “the rebirth of America”.

He also said he hadn’t been drinking “any beer” since 1 January, while smoking a cigar throughout the interview.

“I’ve kind of been getting ready for the inauguration, working really hard,” he said, adding that he was thinking about visiting the Canadian embassy today and “maybe employing them to be our 51st state”.

He quickly followed up by asking Perry what her own plans were.

“What about you? What are you doing? Where you at?” he asked.

Perry replied that she had a long day of broadcasting ahead, adding that she didn’t expect to have “anywhere near as fun a day” as he would.

Kid Rock flirting on BBC News is some of the most awkward television you'll see this year. pic.twitter.com/IuYQbS083d — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 20, 2025

Kid Rock then abruptly said: “I mean, I can’t see you right now, so I don’t know what you look like.”

To which Perry replied: “I look like I’m ready to hit the slopes. I’m in full on ski gear here.”

It’s a freezing day in the US capital, with temperatures well below zero. Trump’s inauguration ceremony was moved indoors due to the weather.

With the interview getting increasingly awkward to watch, Kid Rock then said:

“I love to go skiing. You sound sexy. You want to go with me?”

A few seconds of silence followed, before consummate professional Perry replied:

“Well we won’t get into that right here so we’re doing no skiing today. We’ve got a day of broadcasting to do.”

Perry thanked Kid Rock for the interview, saying, “Enjoy your day”.

“God bless,” he replied.

Caitríona Perry has previously had to professionally handle on-air compliments from the man who Kid Rock supports. In 2017, then President Donald Trump complimented her smile while she was covering a call between him and then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, while working as Washington correspondent for RTÉ.