St Patrick’s College, Maghera 2-8

St Colman’s College, Claremorris 0-4

DERRY’S STUNNING RUN of underage football success continued in Croke Park on Monday as St Pat’s Maghera comfortably won the All-Ireland Post-Primary Schools Senior Football final.

Man of the match Padraig Haran scored 1-1 as St Pat’s beat St Colman’s College of Claremorris by 10 points to lift the Hogan Cup.

CBS Thurles 0-24

Presentation College, Athenry 2-17

CBS THURLES OF Tipperary are the All-Ireland Post-Primary Schools Senior Hurling champions for just the second time in their history after they came from eight points down to win the Croke Cup on Monday.

Cormac Fitzpatrick fired 10 points as Thurles reeled in Presentation College Athenry to take home the silverware for the first time since 2009.

