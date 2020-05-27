This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 27 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Unprecedent collapse' in overseas visitors as air and sea travel fall 99% in April

Just 16,100 people arrived in Ireland last month, according to the CSO.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 27 May 2020, 1:55 PM
41 minutes ago 3,206 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5109113
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

NEW FIGURES FROM the Central Statistics Office (CSO) have shown an “unprecedented collapse” in the number of people who travelled to Ireland last month.

Data for April shows that there were just 16,100 arrivals and 17,800 departures to and from Ireland last month, as countries across the globe experienced lockdown measures as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The figures compare with monthly travel of more than 1.7 million in each direction during the same month last year, an annual fall of 99%.

Of the 16,100 people who arrived in Ireland last month, 12,100 (75.2%) arrived by air and 4,000 (24.8%) arrived by sea.

Of those who left Ireland, 12,800 (72.2%) departed by air and 4,900 (27.8%) departed by sea.

The majority of people who travelled overseas to Ireland came from the UK (9,300), the Netherlands (1,200) and the United States (1,100).

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The most regular departure destinations were the UK (8,800), the Netherlands (2,000) and France (1,400).

A total of 3,101,300 people arrived in Ireland from overseas and 3,063,100 people have departed so far this year. These figures represent decreases of 44.4% and 45.1% respectively compared to the same period in 2019.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie