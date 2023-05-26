State to acquire almost 1,000 hectares of upland habitat close to the ‘Stairway to Heaven’

THE NATIONAL PARKS and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has agreed to purchase nearly 1,000 hectares of upland habitat on a site in Co Cavan, close to Cuilcagh Mountain.

The NPWS manages the State’s nature conservation responsibilities and this land will be maintained to help the State meet its nature and biodiversity action plans.

It will also benefit the work of the Cuilcagh Lakelands GeoPark, which is described as the “world’s first cross-border GeoPark”.

Cuilcagh Mountain is situated in a large upland site that extends from Co Cavan and across the border into Co Fermanagh.

The area is also home to the famous Cuilcagh Boardwalk, more popularly known as the “Stairway to Heaven”.

Speaking during a visit to the Cuilcagh Lakeland Geopark today, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the acquisition of this land will support the GeoPark’s “plan for biodiversity conservation, climate action and regenerative tourism”.

He also expressed hopes that it will deepen “cross-border partnership on the Geopark, for the benefit of communities in this unique cross-border landscape”.

The two governing councils, Cavan County Council and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, have come together to form a dedicated cross-border Geopark team and centralised Geopark Office.

The two councils have also developed a joint 10-year plan “to foster and develop strong cross-border cooperation links in the management of the site”.

Martin added: “Ownership of these lands on behalf of the Irish people will enhance important cross-border initiatives by local authorities and communities, and provide an unrivalled opportunity for the conservation of an exceptional range of protected upland habitat and species, thereby making a significant contribution toward the State’s obligations in nature protection and biodiversity.”

Elsewhere, director general of the NPWS, Niall Ó Donnchú said he is “delighted” to be partnering with Cavan County Council to “deliver significant benefits for nature and communities in the Cuilcagh Lakelands area”.