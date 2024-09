IT’S CULTURE NIGHT tonight and there is a long list of almost 2,000 events to attend across the country.

According to the Culture Night website, tonight’s events will be “lighting up iconic public spaces in the city centre, electrifying the urban landscape and bringing good vibes”.

Wood Quay Amphitheatre in Dublin will be hosting Seisúin Palaistíneach (Palestinian Session), which is described as “an evening where melodies transcend borders, and stories from different corners of the world come together”.

Featuring a crossover between Irish and Palestinian traditional music, Seisiún Palaistíneach promises “a spirited exploration of joy, resilience, and shared human experience”.

City Sounds is a late night dance event on from 9pm until midnight tonight.

Revellers are invited to “experience Dublin’s streets in a brand new light” on three dancefloors “curated by some of the island’s most innovative soundsystem collectives”.

Locations at Central Plaza, Essex Street and Capel Street, will have their own “distinct vibe and rhythm, showcasing the rich diversity of Ireland’s electronic music scene”.

All Culture Night events are free of charge.

For more information about tonight’s events, see the Culture Night website here.