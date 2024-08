THIS YEAR’S CULTURE night will feature a number of events with a Palestinian theme or connection among the hundreds of performances, workshops, exhibitions, walks and talks taking place on 20 September.

Now in its 19th year, Culture Night sees cultural institutions like museums and galleries stay open later than normal, with some hosting special performances and unique events.

All events are free to the public but some need to be booked in advance.

If you’re in Dublin on the night and fancy learning a traditional Palestinian dance, you might want to swing by the Wood Quay Amphitheatre at 7:15pm.

Palestinian and Irish dancers from Apartheid-Free Dance will be teaching a simple Dabkeh dance, which the organisers “invite you to take with you, to share and to dance wherever you can”.

“Their goal is to spread the rich heritage and culture of Palestinian Dabkeh far and wide, encouraging its use as a form of resistance. This initiative is about more than just learning a dance; it’s a call to action.”

Before the dancing gets going though, the Wood Quay Amphitheatre will be hosting Seisiún Palaistíneach, which is described as “a unique event that blends the soulful strains of traditional Irish music with the rich, evocative sounds of Palestinian melodies”.

Seisiún Palaistíneach aims to offer “a spirited exploration of joy, resilience, and shared human experience”.

Organisers said the collaborative performance “promises not only to entertain but also to foster understanding and connection between diverse traditions”.

If you’re in Cork on Culture Night and feel like hearing some slam poetry from Irish and Palestinian performers, you can make your way to the Long Valley Bar in the city centre, which will be hosting Ó Bhéal.

Palestinian poet Farah Chamma will be joining via zoom call alongside Ireland’s reigning poetry slam champion Anna D, who will be there in person.

For a full list of the many events taking place on Culture Night this year, see the website here.