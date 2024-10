A MAN IN his 60s has died from injuries sustained following a road traffic incident in Co Kerry in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At around 12.45am, emergency services were alerted after a cyclist was found in an unresponsive state on the roadside at Bracker O’Regan Road, Tralee.

The man had been cycling an electric bike at the time of the incident.

He was taken to University Hospital Kerry but has since died from his injuries.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the Caherslee Road and Bracker O’Regan Road in Tralee, between 12.20am and 12.50am on Sunday morning to make contact with them.

They have also appealed for anyone who may have provided assistance to the cyclist to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.