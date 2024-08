A BROTHER OF mother-of-two Daena Walsh, who was found fatally stabbed in a burning building in Midleton, Co Cork last Friday has said that he “couldn’t have asked for a better sister.”

A requiem mass for Daena was held today in her native Roundwood in Co Wicklow. The 27 year old was pronounced dead at an apartment in Connolly Street in Midleton, Co Cork on 2 August last.

Following the 11am mass at St Laurence O’Toole Church a cremation service took place at McCrea’s Cremation Chapel in Dublin Road, Wicklow.

Some of the young woman’s favourite songs were played including “Dance Monkey” by Australian singer, Toni Watson, known professionally as “Tones and I” and “Young Wild and Free” by Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa ft Bruno Mars.

Daena is survived by her “loving sons” Ezra and Kyson, her mother Caroline, brothers Paul, Robbie, Callum and Noah, grandparents, extended family and friends.

Her brother Paul said that Daena was a very special person.

“She was one in a million. I wouldn’t have changed Daena for the world. Daena was as mad as a brush and had a heart of gold. Daena was such a beautiful sister that I will always look up to.

“I will love all the amazing memories we made. I will cherish them in my heart forever.

“I promise to be there for Kyson and Ezra (Daena’s sons) and remind them what a beautiful and loving and caring Mam you were. I will always love you Daena.”

Daena lay in repose at the home of her mother in Vartry Heights in Roundwood yesterday prior to her removal to the church.

Ms Walsh was pronounced dead at her flat off Main Street in Midleton last Friday afternoon. Emergency services had attended at the scene shortly after 4pm.

Her body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem examination was carried out yesterday. The results of the postmortem were not released for operational reasons. However, the death is being treated as a murder.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. An incident room was established at Midleton Garda Station, and a senior investigating office has been appointed to lead the investigation. A family liaison officer has also been assigned.

Ms Walsh’s partner, Adam Corcoran of John Barry House in Connolly Street, Midleton has been charged with her murder. He was remanded in custody and will appear before the court again on 20 August.