Wednesday 3 June, 2020
Dáil holds minute's silence for those impacted by racism

The silence was held at the start of Oireachtas proceedings today.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 3 Jun 2020, 12:06 PM
34 minutes ago 2,398 Views 36 Comments
Image: Oireachtas TV
Image: Oireachtas TV

THE DÁIL HAS held a minute’s silence for those impacted by racism.

The silence was held at the start of Oireachtas proceedings today, following a proposal by culture minister Josepha Madigan following the death of George Floyd.

Ceann Comhairle Sean O’Fearghail said the silence demonstrated TDs’ rejection of racism and was a show of solidarity with all those who had died from racist attacks.

It follows a week of protests across the US and globally against racism and over the death of Floyd, an unarmed African-American man who was killed after he was pinned down by police as he was arrested in Minneapolis.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Dublin on Monday afternoon, with another protest scheduled to take place in the city on Saturday.

Yesterday, health minister Simon Harris said that protests that draw big crowds and that don’t allow for social distancing “are not possible” at the moment.    

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

