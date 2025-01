PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT and Sinn Féin has said the proposals from the government that would see Tipperary TD Michael Lowry sit on the Opposition benches is “unacceptable”.

The Dáil Reform Committee met today to try and resolve the issue of a number of Regional Independents, who were party of government formation talks, but who did not get a government job, getting to ask questions of the Taoiseach as if they are in the Opposition.

The issue caused chaos in the Dáil and resulted in proceedings to elect a new Taoiseach and government being abandoned last week.

Over the last week, a number of committee meetings to resolve the issue, with those on the committee stating that Lowry indicated he wanted speaking time during Leaders’ Questions.

Today, Chief Whip Mary Butler brought forward the government’s proposed wording for the rule change, which would see the “recognition of unaligned members”.

It proposes that the four TDs – Michael Lowry, Barry Heneghan, Gillian Toole and Danny Healy-Rae – shall be regarded as an “informal technical grouping of unaligned members”.

It also sets out that Standing Orders shall be amended to allocate additional time for Leaders’ Questions and Priority Questions for this group, adding that this measure will see no reduction in the allocation of time to any party or group.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, who sits on the committee, said the proposal was unacceptable.

Meanwhile, the Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald tweeted on X this afternoon:

“Another stroke being proposed by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to allow Michael Lowry to sit on Opposition benches.

“You cannot be in government and opposition. This is an insulting response to what was agreed in the Dáil last week. Total arrogance on the back of their grubby deal. We won’t stand for it.”

The technical group, under the new rules, will be able to nominate a member to attend meetings of the Business Committee and the Committee on Standing Orders and Dáil Reform.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One today, former government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton said she gave a commitment that a solution would be found that would be agreeable to both government and Opposition.

“This is about giving TDs who are elected by the people across the country a right to have a speaking time,” she said.

During the week, Micheál Martin said that there was “no deal” made with Lowry over speaking time during government formation talks.