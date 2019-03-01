Irish Daily Mail group seeks staff redundancies to 'future-proof' business

DMG Media Ireland, which represents the Irish Daily Mail, the Irish Mail on Sunday, Extra.ie and EVOKE.ie, has announced that it is seeking 35 voluntary redundancies amid “a challenging time for newspaper publishing”.

The group has said that the redundancy process will be open to staff across all brands bus has warned that if the scheme is under-subscribed then compulsory redundancies would be necessary.

Staff were informed of the voluntary redundancy package today.

In a statement, DMG Media Ireland CEO Paul Henderson said that the group “will continue to ensure the business is future-proofed and can adapt and grow through what is undoubtedly a challenging time for newspaper publishing and the continuously changing media landscape”.

Henderson added that the group’s “digital offering continues to grow, now reaching more than three million Irish adults every month” and that a quarter of a million people purchase the group’s newspapers and magazines every week.