IT WAS REPORTED yesterday that Michael Flatley is seeking a nomination to become President of Ireland.

The Riverdance star’s intentions were revealed in the High Court as part of a case he had taken in relation to work carried out at his mansion in Cork.

When asked about his intentions earlier this month, Flatley was coy. He said at the time:

“If I thought that I could be of benefit to the Irish people and maybe more importantly, if I thought I could be a voice of the Irish people. Right now, I don’t think they have a voice, not a true proper deep voice that you know that speaks their language.”

So we want to know: Would you vote for Michael Flately to be president?